Harrison County Sheriff looking for missing elderly man

Posted at 9:35 PM, Jan 27, 2023
MONDAMIN, Iowa (KMTV) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly man from Mondamin Iowa.

Duane Splittgerber is an 84-year-old white male. He is five feet and 10 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt and brown shoes with orange laces.

The last sighting of Splittgerber was on Jan. 26 at 8:50 in Cresent. He was also driving a 2014 gray Ford Fusion with the license plate number: CBM689.

If you see Splittgerber, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 712-644-2244.

