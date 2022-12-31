Harvester Gallery in Council Bluffs displays artist-decorated Christmas trees

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Christmas may be over, but the Harvester Gallery in Council Bluffs is still full of holiday cheer through its ArtisTREES exhibit.

Over 25 Christmas trees decorated by artists are on display.

Each tree has a different theme like Huskers, space exploration, black lights, poetry and more.

Their final showing is this weekend where there will also be original art and handmade goods for sale.

“It’s a really fun way to get festive. I think the second you enter you kind of feel the festive magic and I think that’s really fun for people. And we also wanted to throw on this last day on the 31st because there are a lot of folks who weren’t able to come on the 10th and 17th, they were busy doing family things," said Emily Globe, property manager and resident artist. "We also had a bunch of people who might have been sick over the holidays and didn’t get to do a lot. So we wanted to have one final day for all those people who might have missed it.”

ArtisTREES is free to attend. The final event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

