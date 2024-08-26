Have you seen her? Sarpy County Sheriff's Office actively searching for missing woman

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A search is actively underway for 74-year-old Bernice Yates after she was reporting missing at noon on Monday, Aug. 26. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen in the 6900 block of S. 152nd Ave., which is an area with the nearest major cross streets of 156th and Harrison.

Yates reportedly has a cognitive disorder, according to the SCSO, and was last seen wearing a dark colored floral shirt.

Temperatures neared 100 on Monday evening, with a heat index around 108 degrees in La Vista.

3 News Now observed the Sarpy County Search and Rescue Team and Drone Unit conducting search operations around 2 p.m.

"Generally, a missing person doesn't rise to the level of response that we have today," said Cpt. Kevin Griger. "But given the heat, we're very concerned about her, you know, becoming overheated."

If you have may have seen Yates or have any information that could aid in the search, you're asked to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office at 402-593-2288.

