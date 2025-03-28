HazMat situation at Methodist Hospital prompts evacuations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Emergency workers from Omaha Fire and other departments responded to Methodist hospital after operating staff reported feeling unwell, including feeling faintness. According to a Methodist spokesperson, the incident occurred in the operating room area. Staff and patients were evacuated to other areas of the hospital.

Eight staff members, one patient, and one visitor received treatment. As a precaution, OFD evacuated several floors of the south tower and continued monitoring for any hazardous substances. However, no gas readings were detected on any of OFD’s meters or Methodist’s hazmat meters.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.