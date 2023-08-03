Hazardous material spill at Omaha Public Works facility Thursday morning affects at least 4 people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At least four people were injured by a hazardous material spill at the Missouri River Wastewater Treatment Plant Thursday morning.

Residue reacted with a water treatment substance and created chlorine gas. The liquid used for water treatment is sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach.

All four people were treated on site and three were taken to the hospital. The fourth person refused transportation to the hospital.

It was not a threat to the public outside the building where it occurred. The warehouse facility was the only building evacuated by OFD, not the whole water treatment plant. Some nearby businesses evacuated on their own.

Authorities say there is no water quality issue.

