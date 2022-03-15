"He was a special person": Community rallies as coaches mourn Ralston student's death

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Tanner Farrell is being remembered by his baseball team as an incredible kid who left a big impact in a short amount of time.

"He’s extremely kind, extremely likable," Tom Cooper head baseball coach at Ralston High School said. "(A) tremendous leader within the school, he was a special person."

Cooper is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Farrell after his life was cut short over the weekend following a shooting.

The sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout the team.

"They don’t tell you about stuff like this when you follow coaching as a career path," said Rich Christensen, assistant baseball coach for Ralston High School.

Christensen echoed the deep sense of loss felt by both him and Cooper, they said it’s tough to guide Farrell's teammates through the loss.

"As an adult in this situation, overseeing a group of young men, we need to be strong support for them," he said. "We need time to feel our emotions as well."

Tanner was relatively new to the team, according to his coaches, after having transferred from Millard West High School. They said his loss is being felt there as well.

The impact of Tanner’s death has been felt by so many, a GoFundMe account set up for his family has raised over $21,000.

Cooper called the support incredible.

"It just goes to show you what kind of people the Farrells are," he said.

Cooper and Christensen are relying on the game they love to guide them through this difficult time.

"We’re all baseball players at some point and we hope that the game of baseball will give us and the kids an opportunity to help heal," Cooper said.

