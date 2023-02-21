Watch Now
Head and The Heart and Father John Misty coming to Lincoln

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Father John Misty performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 12:24:19-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Head and The Heart and Father John Misty are coming to the Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on August 18th.

The Head and The Heart are known for hits like "Rivers and Roads" and "Honeybee". Father John Misty is known for "I Love You, Honeybear" and "Mr. Tillmen". The show will also feature Miya Folick.

Presale for tickets starts on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $36 on the Pinewood Bowl Theater website.

Tickets for the general public start on Friday at 10 a.m.

