Heads up, Council Bluffs residents: Early waste collection Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In an effort to beat the incoming winter weather tomorrow, the City of Council Bluffs will pick up trash and recycling early on Friday.

In order to ensure that waste will be picked up, residents should make sure that bins are out and ready by 6 a.m. for pickup.

The City of Council Bluffs asks that residents be "patient with Waste Connections as they overcome weather conditions."

