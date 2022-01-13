Watch
Heads up, Council Bluffs residents: Early waste collection Friday

FILE PHOTO
FILE: After major snowfall on Monday, the city of Omaha is asking residents to be patient and allow FCC Environmental Services additional time to provide waste collection.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 16:54:10-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In an effort to beat the incoming winter weather tomorrow, the City of Council Bluffs will pick up trash and recycling early on Friday.

In order to ensure that waste will be picked up, residents should make sure that bins are out and ready by 6 a.m. for pickup.

The City of Council Bluffs asks that residents be "patient with Waste Connections as they overcome weather conditions."

