Health alert issued for 3 Nebraska Lakes due to toxic algae

Something to be aware of if you're looking to cool off at a lake this weekend. Health alerts have been issued at three Nebraska lakes for toxic algae.

These lakes include:



Glenn Cunningham Lake in Douglas County

Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County

Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.

Swimming beaches are closed, but you can still boat or fish. If you're there, avoid exposure to water and don't let pets get in or drink from the lake.

