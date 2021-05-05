Health department expecting FDA approval of COVID vaccine for children 12 and up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) provided an update on COVID-19 cases, one death related to the virus and information about vaccines opening up to children ages 12 and up.

The department said it expects the FDA will approve the Pfizer vaccine for children in the coming days and said it will be available at all DCHD community clinics where Pfizer is currently in use. The department is also working with area pediatricians across the area to be sure they’re ready to provide the vaccine to patients.

The DCHD welcomes questions on its information line which can be reached at (402) 444-3400. Anyone 18 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and have a signed consent form when getting vaccinated.

The department also reported an additional 80 cases for a total of 63,531 since March of 2020.

An unvaccinated woman in her 70s has passed bringing the community’s total to 702.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 282 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 76% rate with 81 beds available. There were 92 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 23 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also five more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.