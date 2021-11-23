Health professionals stress the importance of practicing healthy holiday habits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gathering with family for the holidays can be stressful for some people. While it can be a wonderful time of year, it can also take a toll on your health.

Holidays tend to impact our mental health, diets and sleep the most.

CHI Health Psychiatrist Dr. Zachary Keller says one thing you can do to keep your mental health in shape is not to deviate too much from your typical routine.

When it comes to your diet, Dietician Ellen Thompson says you shouldn't skip meals in order to overload on one and try to get some exercise early in the day so you won't put it off later.

Sleep specialist Dr. Aaron Robinson says sleep is like a credit card — you'll have to pay your sleep debt sooner or later.

"Sleep is like a credit card debt, and eventually it has to be paid. And whenever that happens, you will know. Your body will force you into that sleep if you don't take the time to get that sleep and repay the sleep debt," said Robinson.

Robinson says sticking to your routine is the best way to avoid trouble sleeping.

By heeding these tips, they say you can avoid getting burnt out before Christmas.

