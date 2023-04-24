Watch Now
Hear ye! Hear ye: Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returning to Bellevue in May

Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 24, 2023
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska is returning to Bellevue Berry Farm this May for its 15th year.

According to a press release, the festival will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including jugglers, acrobats, magicians, jousting and more.

Folks can also expect to shop from over 70 vendors and taste giant turkey legs, funnel cakes as well as freshly made root beer.

See the details for the festival below:

Free parking is also available with shuttle service and $5 paid parking toward the entrance.
