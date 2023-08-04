Heart Ministry Center announces death of CEO Mark Dahir

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release Heart Ministry Center announced the death of CEO Mark Dahir.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our chief executive officer and dear friend, Mark Dahir, on August 3, 2023.

Mark lived every day with intention and passion. He embodied Heart Ministry Center’s guiding motto, Dignity for All, and the organization’s core values: compassion, community, accountability, and excellence. He impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Mark was named the chief executive officer of the Heart Ministry Center in December 2020. He led a team of 50 employees, helped launch two social enterprises, and grew the organization’s operating budget to more than $6 million.

During his nine-year tenure at the Center, he participated in roles including volunteer, relationship manager, operations director, Fresh Start director, associate executive director, and chief operations officer. Mark was previously a commercial banker of 15 years.

He inspired others “to do the next right thing” and to “be a part of the Heart.” He will be deeply missed.

“Mark’s raw vulnerability and passion left an indelible impression on everyone in the room, including me,” said Rob Wilcox, president of Heart Ministry Center’s Board of Directors. “This is a man worth following, I remember thinking. While Mark’s tragic passing leaves a deep hole in the heart of the Heart Ministry Center community, his legacy lives on through his gifted team and through the many volunteers and community members he’s touched along the way.”

Heart Ministry Center’s mission is providing food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. Visit HeartMinistryCenter.org for more information.

