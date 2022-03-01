Heart Ministry Center receives helping hand from Douglas County Sheriff's Office Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha organization got an extra hand today from some members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Senior staff from the sheriff's office stocked shelves at the Heart Ministry Center.

Deputy Chief Wayne Hudson says the sheriff's office has a special connection with the center and wants to help people struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse.

He said they will also be giving some drug forfeiture funds to the organization's Fresh Start job training program.

"We as law enforcement executives — we want our agencies to be part of the community and not apart from the community, so this is just one facet that we're doing," said Hudson.

The Heart Ministry Center provides food, healthcare and help with job placement for those who need assistance in the community.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.