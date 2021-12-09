Heart Ministry Center to hold Street Store for free winter clothing on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This season, weathering the winter will not depend on whether you have enough money in your pocket, thanks to Heart Ministry Center.

This Saturday, Heart Ministry Center will host a simultaneous free winter clothing distribution as well as a food donation drive-through outside of the Fresh Start Laundromat.

In keeping in line with its motto "Dignity for all," the center recognizes that children and adults in the metro area who are experiencing poverty may not have the necessary clothing to stay warm. Therefore, it will be distributing all winter clothes at no cost to its recipients.

The distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and does not require anyone to provide proof of documentation, though there is a limit of one coat per person.

“At the Fresh Start Laundromat, I often see kids and adults without proper winter weather gear," said Paul Weishapl, Laundry Director and Marketing Manager, in a press release. "Compassion is one of the core values at Heart Ministry Center, and to provide a coat to help keep someone warm is fulfilling a basic human need.” The Heart Ministry Center thanks the generosity of its donors.

In the event of harsh weather conditions, the Street Store will be moved inside the Fresh Start Laundromat. Either way, those planning to attend will need to arrive at Heart Ministry Center's campus at 2222 Binney St. in Omaha between 9 a.m. and noon.

The food distribution will occur at the same location but will begin one hour after the Street Store opens, and will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. In a ten month period from January to October, the Heart Ministry Center distributed more than 4.8 million pounds of food to members of the community and it will be ending the year strong.

