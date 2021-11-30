Heart Ministry Center’s Monen Healthcare Clinic offering free vision screenings Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s hard to be your best self when you have trouble seeing.

One Omaha organization is working to combat that by making vision care more accessible for those experiencing poverty.

On the first Wednesday of each month, Heart Ministry Center’s Monen Healthcare Clinic offers free vision and glaucoma screenings along with treatment for other vision issues.

Walk-ins are welcome and practitioners are offering services for both children and adults.

“It’s pretty hard to go to school or do other things if you’re not seeing properly. So a lot of people in our community might not have enough money for food or basic needs so when it comes to priorities, vision is not always one of them. So we’re really excited to be able to offer that resource to anyone who needs it,” said Mark Dahir, CEO of Heart Ministry Center.

Heart Ministry Center covers the cost of any glasses, contacts or prescriptions that may be needed.

Screenings take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2222 Binney St.

