Heartland B-cycle offering free bike valet service for College World Series fans

OMAHA, Ne. (KMTV) — With College World Series just days away, Omaha is preparing for thousands of fans to be in town. With increased tourism comes increased traffic.

Congestion on the streets along with road closures downtown due to the large event can make it difficult for people to get around.

Heartland B-cycle is offering free valet bike parking, right across the stadium at 13th and Fahey, for those who want to ride to the stadium instead.

"You can ride your own bike or one of the bike share bikes and turn into this area and we’ll have it gated off and you’ll check in your bike to us," said Benny Foltz, Executive Director of Heartland Bike Share. "We’ll give you a tag, you go and enjoy the festivities. Thirty minutes after the last out, you’ll need to come collect your bike and ride away."

While the program has been available in past years, it's been expanded in 2021. Providers will be able to park about 100 bikes this year.

Not only is bike parking free, but it'll also allow attendees to enjoy more of the festivities.

"It’s going to be really crazy down here for the next couple of weeks so a lot of times being on a bike gives you more flexibility in being where you need to go without being stuck in car traffic. I think a lot of times it’s the better answer. Of course, it’s good for the environment it’s good for you," Sarah Johnson, Co-founder of Mode Shift Omaha said.

Johnson is also hoping valet service at the College World Series will show residents that alternate forms of transportation are a great option all year round.

"I really think that the more we can get folks to understand riding is a reasonable form of transportation, we’ll see everybody benefit. When I ride my bike down here, I save this parking spot because there’s my bike...I’m not taking up a car parking spot so we’re hoping more folks understand it’s a fun, easy, efficient way to get around," Johnson said.

Attendees can either ride their own bike to the stadium or rent a Heartland B-cycle bike. To rent one, you can download the Heartland B-cycle app.

They are also looking for volunteers to help valet bikes. If you volunteer for one game you can receive a month pass to bike share. You can sign up at

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44a9a62ba0f4ce9-cwsbike

