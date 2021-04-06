Heartland BCycle offering free rides to voters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Heartland BCycle is offering free unlimited bike-share rides to voters on Tuesday.

"It will give you free unlimited rides today for a 24-hour period and you can check out any of the bikes and return them to any of our stations in the program," said Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland BCycle.

They have 74 stations in the metro area and offer classic bikes as well as electric bikes.

"Not everybody has a car so to be able to provide this transportation is important. Our thing is transportation and if we can provide transportation to help people vote then that is what we are going to do," added Foltz.

Free bike rides are being offered for both elections. For April 6, use code voteprimary. For the general election on May 11, use code votegeneral.

You do not have to drop the bike off at the same location where you picked it up.

You can sign up at one of their bike stations or download the app.

If you use both promo codes for both elections, you can get a free one-month membership.

For more information, go to www.heartlandbcycle.com

