Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy hosting sale to fund roof repairs

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back in August, a storm damaged the roof of Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy’s (HETRA) Tack Shack and they haven’t been able to use the space ever since.

This weekend, the Gretna non-profit is hosting a Raise the Roof Tack Sale where they’re hoping to raise enough money to cover their deductible for repairs.

They’re selling an assortment of horse riding gear, clothing, crafts and will have some vendors on site as well.

Organizers say it’s been a tough few months without the Tack Shack in operation.

“Not only is it a revenue source for us, so it brings in revenue to help support our programs, but it’s also a programming space. So our life skills program helps out in the Tack Shack, so they might help clean tack and equipment, they might hang inventory, they might take new products in and help get them ready to display…so we’ve basically been without that space since August,” said Edye Godden, Chief Executive Officer at HETRA.

The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

Anyone who wants to donate horse equipment for the sale is able to do so between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

