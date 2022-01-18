Heartland Family Service annual gala goes virtual for 2022 event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Heartland Family Service announced that the annual "Carnival of Love" Gala will be virtual for 2022 as a COVID precaution.

The four-day online event hosted by Heartland Family Service Friends Guild begins at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9 and continues through 9 p.m. on Feb. 12. This year's theme is "Love For All Seasons" and will be emceed by radio personality Dave Wingert.

The gala will center around an auction with bidding that is only available through pre-registering.

Heartland Family Service provides human services in three focus areas including child and family well-being, counseling and prevention as well as housing, safety, and financial stability. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1875 and operates in 15 locations between east-central Nebraska and southwest Iowa with more than 500 staff and hundreds of volunteers and donors.

People can also choose to donate by texting; CarnivalOfLove2022 to 243725.

