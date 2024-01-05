Heartland Hope Mission gearing up for 2024 coat drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For several months, Mykiah Septmatthews has been going through a rough patch, emotionally and financially. And it's not getting easier, especially in the colder months.

Like many people, Mykiah is in need of coat.

"It's going to keep us warm for sure, definitely, in this freezing weather," Septmatthews said. "I do think that January is probably the coldest month of the year. At least for me. I feel like it's freezing outside."

KMTV is partnering with Godfather's Pizza and Heartland Hope Mission for the 2024 "Warmth for Winter Coat Drive."

Heartland Hope Mission CEO Chelsea Salifou said she sees the most demand for coats in January and February.

"The Decembers have tended to be a little warmer these last couple years, so by the time we hit January, usually the weather and temperatures have started to drop," Salifou said. "Once you get below that 30, people start looking for winter coats."

This year, Salifou said childrens coats are most needed.

"I think childrens coats go so quickly because they grow out of their coat every year, especially when they're little. They need that next size up. It's just hard to keep them on the shelf because parents can't often afford that cost every year of the coat," Salifou said.

Last year's coat drive brought in over 1500 coats for people across the metro. This year they hope to surpass that goal and keep people, including Mykiah, warm.

Coats collected from the drive are given out immediately.

"I would say, do as much as you can. Volunteer. If you have extra, give to people. Just be a helping hand. Be grateful for what you do have if you have it," Mykiah said.

Starting Monday, you can drop off coats, hats, gloves, mittens and even blankets at Godfather locations in neighborhoods in Omaha, Bellevue, Fremont and Council Bluffs through the first week of February. Items can be new or even gently used.

