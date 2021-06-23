Heartland Hope Mission hosting weekend block party for families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday, Heartland Hope Mission will be hosting its second annual “Red, White, and Blue Block Party.”

According to a press release, the free event will include:

Waterslides

A bounce house

Live music

Outdoor games

Delicious free food

Giveaways from local vendors

Firetruck tours

A sports camp for kids and so much more!

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Heartland Hope Mission’s 2021 U Street location and all are invited.

"At Heartland Hope Mission, we are committed to inspiring hope. Our foundation is rooted in love for all. We serve people going through difficult times, yet we strive to be a source of comfort and light within our community through a number of events — the block party being one of them. This allows families to get out and have fun, which we all need right now, and provides them with a small food pantry at the end," said Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO at Heartland Hope Mission.

