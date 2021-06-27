Heartland Hope Mission hosts annual block party

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Heartland Hope Mission hosted their second annual Red, White and Blue block party on Saturday.

The free event had live music, outdoor games, a bounce house, food, and more for the community.

Kids were able to enjoy the games, and parents were able to learn more about the Heartland Hope Mission and its services.

Representatives said they’re happy to be able to offer these services and are excited to bring the community together now that the world is getting a bit more towards normal. ​

Attendees were also able to pick up items from the food pantry after the event. ​

