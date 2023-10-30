Heartland Hope Mission hosts 'Stuff-A-Truck' event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Holidays are all about spending time with loved ones. Sharing a laughter or two. But, one part often missing for families is access to a good meal.

The Heartland Hope Mission assists families in need and this year they are aiming to make sure every family has a nutritious meal this Thanksgiving.

Sunday, they were at metro Hy-Vee locations collecting donations, that will bring a smile to people's faces.

This year they hope to raise $20,000 to help as many people. They say they're seeing an increase in food assistance. That's why they hope families can enjoy a good meal without any worry.

"When you get into the holiday season, Thanksgiving meals are really expensive. A lot of families just don't have that extra money in their budget. Without the generosity of the community, they wouldn't be able to have a Thanksgiving meal with the Turkey or Ham... so it really is the generosity of the community," said Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO of Heartland Hope Mission.

If you missed the event, you can still donate at heartlandhopemission.org and click donate.

