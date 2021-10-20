Heartland Hope Mission & Hy-Vee partnering to feed those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and a local nonprofit has partnered with Hy-Vee to help make Thanksgiving dinner possible for families in need here in the metro.

According to a release from Heartland Hope Mission, it and Hy-Vee are holding the mission’s largest food drive event, Stuff-A-Truck, through Sunday.

Shoppers at Omaha area Hy-Vee grocery stores can donate $5 or $10 towards the purchase of prepackaged bags of food to help out in the effort.

Heartland Hope Mission said, “The holidays are the busiest season for Heartland Hope Mission. Last year, Stuff-A-Truck raised over $55,000 in donations. Heartland Hope Mission was able to provide a Thanksgiving pantry, which includes a full turkey along with all the sides and fixing to prepare a meal at home, to nearly 6,000 individuals. Food items donated during this event will go towards providing holiday meals for families who rely on our pantry to make ends meet. The food is distributed to families in need at Heartland Hope Mission’s South Omaha and Millard locations.”

“This food drive is important because it will provide the food needed for our Thanksgiving pantry distributions. With rising food costs, we anticipate serving more families this year,” said Heartland Hope Mission Pastor and CEO Chelsea Salifou.

In Council Bluffs, donations will go to the Micah House.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.