Heartland Hope Mission to host back-to-school supply giveaway event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is in need of back-to-school supplies, a local nonprofit will be hosting a supply giveaway event this Saturday.

According to a release from Heartland Hope Mission of Omaha, the event will happen from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at its South Omaha location.

"It’s important that kids have what they need to go back to school. That’s why we are providing school supplies, reusable water bottles and food for families in our community. We want to make sure kids have the tools they need to be successful,” said Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO at Heartland Hope Mission.

No registration is necessary and families will be served on a first-come-first-served basis.

Only parents or legal guardians will be served and IDs are required for all children in grades K-12.

