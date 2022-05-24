Heartland political leaders react to Uvalde school shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the aftermath of Tuesday's events continues to unfold in Uvalde, Texas, after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly killed 14 children and one teacher at Robb Elementary School.

Many have expressed their thoughts. Political figures from both sides of the aisle across Nebraska and Iowa are no exception, and President Joe Biden is also set to address the nation at 7:15 local time.

As we wait for more details about today’s events in Texas, our hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. We thank the first responders for their work during this tragedy. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RepDonBacon) May 24, 2022

A senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks for all those affected by the tragic and senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kevin and I join with Iowans in praying for all the parents, families, students and staff involved. No parent or child should ever have to face this unimaginable tragedy. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) May 24, 2022

This is absolutely heartbreaking. I am praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community right now. https://t.co/B3Wbyqu0AD — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) May 24, 2022

2days killing of innocent children & a teacher is sickening &heartbreaking Schools shld be safe place for students/educators We stand w Robb Elementary & entire Uvalde TX community — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 24, 2022

We should not be seeing these tragedies in America over and over and over again. Tonight a mom and dad that would have kissed and tucked their kid in will instead be mourning the loss of their child. #GunReformNow https://t.co/aQ1WMgDWeE — Jane Fleming Kleeb (@janekleeb) May 24, 2022

I am heartbroken for the lives that were taken today in Uvalde, TX, and for everyone affected by this violence.



Teachers shouldn't be afraid to go to work. Parents shouldn’t be afraid to send their kids to school.



Enough is enough. We need common sense gun safety laws now. — Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) May 24, 2022

I am sick reading this news.



There is nothing original to say. This is beyond tragic and beyond preventable.



We need courageous elected leaders at every level of government who will stand up to the gun lobby and act to save lives. Gun violence is a scourge. We need to act. https://t.co/T22SRkBjx8 — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) May 24, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.