Heartland Pride hosting ribbon-cutting event in the Old Market on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an effort to celebrate LGBTQIA+ members of the community and connect, Heartland Pride will be holding a ribbon-cutting event in the old Market for its Pop-up Center.

The event will be happening at 6 p.m. at 413 S. 11th Street and is open to members of the public who want to help celebrate.

Heartland Pride said the center will host events June 11 through July 10, including sponsored events with local partners such as “Rainbow Family days, and Drag Queen Storytime.” It will also offer information about future Heartland Pride events being held.

The public can explore the center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit Omaha, the Greater Omaha Chamber and the Old Market Association will be joining the Heartland Pride Board for the ribbon cutting.

For more information, visit the Heartland Pride website at https://heartlandpride.org/ .

