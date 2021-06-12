Heartland Pride opens Pop Up Pride center in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Heartland Pride may not be hosting their big festival until July, but June is still Pride Month. And in the spirit of Pride, they’re offering a small taste of what the festival will offer with their Pop Up Pride location.

Olivia Morgan, logistics chair for the Heartland Pride board, says they're wanting to use the small space in a variety of ways until July 10.

“We want to use it for LBGTQ+ education as well as resources," Morgan said. "We want to try to hold workshops here. Different things for people to come in, get information and get more informed about Pride as a whole.”

The location in the Old market will also offer events as well like Drag Queen Storytimes and Rainbow Family Days.

Dusty Lane, who was dubbed Mr. Heartland Pride for 2020 and 2021, says the visibility of the small space can make a big impact for those who may see it as they walk by.

“Representation really matters these days," Lane said. "I think Heartland Pride is doing a really good job of driving that home.”

Dominic Green, entertainment director for the Heartland Pride Board, says the group is happy to be back in the Old Market and for their larger event next month.

“We’re so excited to be bringing that back to the Old Market; it’s already the biggest parade that we’ve had to date so far," Green said.

And the LGBTQIA+ community is looking forward to welcoming all the new faces.

“Come in with an open mind and an open heart, and you’ll walk away empowered just like we promise and we want you to feel," Lane said.

The Pop Up Pride Center can be found at 413 S. 11th St.

More information about upcoming events and their hours can be found at heartlandpride.org.

