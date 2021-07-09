Heartland Pride Parade and festival takes place this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, Heartland Pride is back and ready to celebrate with its annual parade and other events.

The only youth pride event in Nebraska will be on Friday, July 9 at the Baxter Arena from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The youth pride event is geared towards the 18 and under crowd and is free.

On Saturday, July 10 you can expect the Heartland Pride Parade in the Old Market. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m.

