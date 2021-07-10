Heartland Pride welcomes hundreds of LGBTQIA+ kids, teens to 6th annual Youth Pride

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV) — Saturday, Heartland Pride will be hosting their parade and festival, but they hosted their 6th annual youth pride event at Baxter Arena on Friday night.

It may have taken a year off and it may be in July this year, but Pride is back in Omaha. Event organizer Jessica Carver said it's a time to come together and celebrate.

“It’s always been about coming together, but this year especially coming back and just enjoying being ourselves and being around other people for the first time in a long time," Carver said.

Heartland Pride kicked off the weekend off by inviting the young people of Omaha to enjoy a space where they could feel safe and supported, but most importantly, a space where they could dance, laugh and make some memories.

“... for young LGBTQIA2S+ people to come and just find their community and realize there are other people who live in the same city with them who are just like them," Carver said.

The free event at Baxter Arena was for those 18 and under, as well as the supportive adults in their life.

“When we do these things for them and support them, they are able to become full adults and get beyond that middle school high school time in their lives," Carver said.

On Saturday, Baxter Arena will be opening its gates for the Pride Festival, following the Pride Parade in the Old Market.

The parade is set to start at 10 am and will make its way down Harney and Howard streets.

“There are over 100 entries of people walking," Carver said. "It’s going to be amazing, and it will be rain or shine - I know the weather’s not going to necessarily cooperate with us tomorrow, but we’ll have fun.”

The parade is free to enjoy, and tickets for the pride festival can be found at heartlandpride.org.

KMTV is a proud sponsor of this year’s Heartland Pride.

