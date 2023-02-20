Hearts of Hope Baby Shower helps mothers experiencing homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Open Door Mission gave a helping hand to metro mothers experiencing homelessness by throwing them their own baby shower over the weekend.

The annual Hearts of Hope Baby Shower brought in donations of strollers, diapers, onesies and other baby essentials generously donated by members of the community.

The event was also an opportunity for those donating to learn more about how they can help mothers in the area after a tour of the Lydia House.

“We will ration these out for the next 12 months so that when a mother is experiencing homelessness unexpectedly she will have what she needs. 50% of our women and children are experiencing domestic violence when they enter our doors so many times they are coming with just the clothes on their back, said Candace Gregory. “We know that we can meet their basic needs and work on how to we come from this experience and prevent it from happening again.”

if you'd like to donate, visit open door mission’s website for a list of drop-off locations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.