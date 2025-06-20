Heat safety tips and information as temperatures climb this weekend

Dangerous heat will be setting in to Omaha starting this Friday, June 20 and lasting through Monday, June 23 of next week.

Here are ways to keep your home cool, and your family safe during these scorching weekend temperatures.

First, stay hydrated! Drink plenty of fluids, preferably water. Avoid, or limit use of alcohol and caffeine.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothes. Darker colored clothes can heat up faster in the sun, and the more lightweight your clothing is, the more breathable it can be, too.

Limit your time outdoors. If you need to be outside to exercise, or do yard work, do it earlier in the morning before the day really heats up!

For your home, close window blinds and curtains. Block as much sunlight from getting in as possible. This can lower the indoor temperature of a room in your home by several degrees.

Try and limit the use of heat-generating appliances, such as your stove, or the dryer in your laundry room. These appliances can warm the house by several degrees on their own.

'Tim's Tip' - If you have a room that is struggling to cool off, place a fan at the entrance of the room and point it toward the exit of the room. This helps draw the hotter air out of the room and improves exchange of cold/hot air from your HVAC system, and increases overall circulation in the house.

Inspect and clear your HVAC air filter, and make sure nothing is blocking your air conditioner outside. Doing this alone can help make sure your a/c is running as efficiently as possible.

Finally, do not leave kids, or pets in cars unattended during the day. The in-cabin car temperature can reach 140ºF within five minutes.

If you are beginning to feel lightheaded, faint, or short of breath, or if you are having issues slowing your heart rate, place contact 911 immediately.

