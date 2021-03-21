Menu

Heating bills leaving Nebraska residents, towns in shock

Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 21, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Heating bills are showing up now in many rural Nebraska communities, and residents are shocked at what they’re seeing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that bills for residents of Pender that are typically $200 to $250 ballooned to $900 because of the cold stretch in February that caused a spike in wholesale natural gas prices due to high demand and a lack of supply.

Utilities that had to buy gas during that period got burned. Municipal governments are also are feeling the shock.

A state Senate committee this week will consider a bill that would provide $10 million in emergency aid to affected communities.

