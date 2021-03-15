Heavy snow from late winter storm snarls travel in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Heavy snow has blanketed much of northern Iowa, snarling traffic and closing schools and services, as a late winter storm moves through the region.

Online reports issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation show snow and ice covering roads in north-central Iowa and partially covering roads for much of the rest of the northern half of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for three dozen counties in Iowa's northern half and a winter weather advisory for several more counties in the region. The weather service expects some areas to see up to 8 inches of snow by Monday afternoon.

