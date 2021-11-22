Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country’s largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises which owns the Omaha World-Herald for about $141 million.

Alden said in a Monday press release that it sent Lee’s board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee’s stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share.

A Lee spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Lee’s other papers include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News, along with dozens of smaller papers.

