Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2009 photo, a man walks past a St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper box as the Gateway Arch is seen in the background in St. Louis. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country's largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for about $141 million. In a press release Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 Alden said it sent Lee's board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee's stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 22, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country’s largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises which owns the Omaha World-Herald for about $141 million.

Alden said in a Monday press release that it sent Lee’s board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee’s stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share.

A Lee spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Lee’s other papers include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News, along with dozens of smaller papers.

