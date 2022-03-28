Help from the Heartland: A local man's efforts in Ukraine ramp up during war

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jon Driscoll has been helping Ukrainians through One Child Inc., a nonprofit helping children in Ukraine since 2015, many of them in orphanages.

As of late February, the focus of Driscoll's mission in the country changed drastically when Russian forces invaded the country.

"We went from 24 people delivering coats and shoes to 24 people helping get Ukrainian citizens to safety," Driscoll said.

The response from One Child Inc. didn’t change. In fact, it’s only heightened as more children and families are in need in the wake of the invasion.

"Not everybody can leave Ukraine," Driscoll said. "Not everybody wants to leave Ukraine, but there are no supplies available. We’re helping deliver those."

Driscoll is currently working with the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Omaha to donate boxes full of items Ukrainian families need.

Items such as clothes for kids up to age 12 and necessities for babies such as diapers, baby formula and blankets.

"We’re making sure that everybody’s gonna have clothes, and making sure that the babies are being taken care of," Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the community has stepped up with donations, providing enough inventory to fill 30 boxes inside the church's gymnasium. Twelve boxes have already been shipped and 6 have arrived in Ukraine.

Driscoll called the response so far from the Omaha community "tremendous."

"People have been just giving like I’ve never seen," Driscoll said.

Driscoll said he is thankful for the community’s continued support which he said is fueled by faith.

"We’re all Christians," Driscoll said. "We know when there’s trouble and when we need to help somebody."

One Child Inc. is accepting donations at the church on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items he's most in need of include diapers for babies up to a year old, baby formula, kids clothes up to age 12, and feminine hygiene products.

