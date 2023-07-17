Watch Now
Help Sidney, Iowa boy raise money for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors by voting for his mullet

Voting ends tonight!
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 16:18:28-04

A Sidney, Iowa middle-schooler, Paxton Berry, is in the running for the national kids mullet showdown.

Mary Nelson talked to his mom this afternoon. She says round one voting ends Monday night and we can help Paxton get to round two.

He says he grew out his mullet for wrestling season and to donate it to those in need.

The Mullet Champ contest also supports Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.
    
Look for Paxton in the kids gallery: www.mulletchamp.com/kids_and_teens/paxton-berry-crazy/

