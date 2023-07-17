Help Sidney, Iowa boy raise money for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors by voting for his mullet

A Sidney, Iowa middle-schooler, Paxton Berry, is in the running for the national kids mullet showdown.

Mary Nelson talked to his mom this afternoon. She says round one voting ends Monday night and we can help Paxton get to round two.

He says he grew out his mullet for wrestling season and to donate it to those in need.

The Mullet Champ contest also supports Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.



Look for Paxton in the kids gallery: www.mulletchamp.com/kids_and_teens/paxton-berry-crazy/

