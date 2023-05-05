Helping A Hero building home near Springfield for wounded Nebraska veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — An organization dedicated to building homes for injured veterans is in Nebraska to help a local hero.

Benjamin Marksmeier grew up in Wisner and later joined the Nebraska Army National Guard.

When he was 20 years old, his convoy was attacked in Iraq. He lost one leg and the other was badly injured.

At one point he was pronounced dead, but a medic noticed him twitch and realized he was still alive.

Now, he's a father to three boys. The Helping a Hero home project is working to build him a new place suited to his needs.

He told 3 News Now what drew him to the location near Springfield.

“The farm lifestyle and the country lifestyle is more fitting for me to teach my boys just the elements of life. You know, the essence of growing food, growing crops, you know, preparing yourself, work ethic. It's fitting for me in the farm. I'm a farm boy, so…,” said Marksmeier with a shrug.

Helping A Hero hopes to have the family moved in by Christmas.

Marksmeier will soon be heading to Washington D.C. where he's getting more reconstructive surgery on the leg he still has. They hope he'll be able to use it for 10 to 15 more years.

