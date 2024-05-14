Helping Hands: A time of people coming together to help tornado survivors with basic necessities

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Kelli Armstrong lost everything she knew in a moment.

"I had this overwhelming voice from God that just said you need to look and see what's coming," said Armstrong. "And when I stepped out of that concrete garage and looked to the southwest - I saw the most massive tornado with three tails."

She and her husband have to start all over again. For now, the Armstrong's are staying in a hotel.

"It's rough staying at a hotel because you have a mini microwave and a mini fridge and that's about it. There's no place to store stuff," said Armstrong.

Non-profit Heartland Hope Mission helped them with the hotel and provided basic necessities from nail clippers to hair brushes to clothing.

"I said I was never so excited to find a package of men's underwear. It's the little things in life," she said.

Armstrong is just one of hundreds of tornado survivors that Heartland Hope Mission is assisting.

"This is really a long-term process so volunteers are needed for months and months to come to help with a variety of these things for people," CEO Chelsea Salifou said.

Armstrong said the last two weeks have been filled with grief, fear, and a sense of appreciation to the people helping her get on her feet.

"We will just keep praying for strength and praying for understanding.... And praying we can keep our hearts open to whatever God has planned for us and accept what comes," Armstrong said.

Armstrong tells me she hopes to temporarily move into an RV trailer on her property, but doesn't know quite yet if she can rebuild.

