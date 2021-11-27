Helping single mothers during the holidays: 'She can do this because there's a magic within her'

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — This Black Friday weekend you might be excited to score all the latest deals. But if you are looking to clean out your closet and donate items, one mother started a non-profit helping single mothers in need.

Sasha Berscheid has faced her fair share of challenges raising children. In December of 2019, she was three months postpartum with her second child and had an 18-month-old diagnosed with autism.

"I took a step back and I said, to myself 'Holy Macaroni," Berscheid said. "'How do single moms do this? How are these women doing this?' Especially moms who are struggling alone and perhaps dealing with a child with special needs? In that moment, I realized there are so many women I can reach out to for help."

That's when Berscheid got the idea for Project Intentional, Inc., a non-profit that collects items and offers them to mothers in need during the holidays.

"I always say if you would want to give it or if you want to receive it during the holiday season, I want it," Berscheid said. "Additionally, all those basic care items, feminine products, cleaning products, toiletry items, socks, underwear, toys, books."

Project Intentional, Inc. is partnering with Abide; renting space on the campus to provide resources to single mothers.

"There's five different rooms there, Room #1 will be for professional resources like attorneys, Linkedin coaches, photographers, Room #2 will be for non-profits in the Omaha metro area like Milkworks, Assure, Rosehouse. And Room #3 will be for childcare for moms who don't have childcare who need to go shopping," Berscheid said.

To love and be loved, that's the gift Berscheid believes matters most.

"When she realizes that she's not alone and she can do this because there's a magic within her, that's what I am doing this for," Berscheid said.

Project Intentional, Inc. will be opening up its holiday store for single moms on Dec. 18.

To sign up to donate, register to shop or volunteer, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.