Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium exhibits open on Friday to celebrate Memorial Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a release provided by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the zoo announced several exhibits and attractions will be open starting on Friday to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Fully-vaccinated guests can visit without a mask.

Read more in the zoo’s release:

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is ready for summer and happy to welcome visitors to the Zoo. Several exhibits and attractions will open this Friday, May 28, to celebrate Memorial Day, including the Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds, Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, all rides, and the North Entrance. The Hawkins Giraffe Encounter and Meadowlark Theater will be open daily beginning on Saturday, May 29.

“We are excited for everyone to join us in welcoming the summer season. I think we are all ready to get outside and enjoy again,” said Dennis Pate, President and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “These are the days we have been looking forward to!”

Based on the most recent health and safety guidelines provided by the governor’s office, guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can visit the Zoo without a mask. The Zoo is still encouraging unvaccinated guests to wear face masks, especially indoors or where maintaining 6 feet of distance may not possible. “We are counting on our guests to take personal responsibility and make good decisions based on the most current data,” said Mr. Pate. “Working together is the best way to keep moving forward toward normalcy.”

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Butterfly Pavillion

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, animals, and employees, and will make changes as needed based on actual operating conditions and guidance from public health experts and elected officials. The Zoo has adopted the principals of "Healthy You, Healthy Zoo," and this program will remain in place as a reminder of safe practices.

The latest details and the most current schedule for exhibits and attraction can be found at the Main Entrance. To help guests plan their visit, this information can also be found on the Zoo’s website at OmahaZoo.com and on the Zoo’s social media channels of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Weather and staffing levels do affect availability. Hubbard Gorilla Valley, Orangutan Forest, and the Elevator Building are closed until July for construction, along with the Simmons Aviary. The Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion, the Budgie Encounter, and the Lemur Walkway remain closed.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Buildings stay open until 6 p.m., except for the Lied Jungle (upper level only), which is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The general admission daily rate for summer is $25.95 for adults (12 and over), $18.95 for children (ages 3 to 11), $24.95 for seniors (65 and over), and military receive $1 off regular admission. Guests can reduce their wait at the gate by purchasing tickets ahead of time online. Time slots are available every half hour during regular business hours. Memberships are also available and good for one year beginning on the date of purchase.

