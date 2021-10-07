Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's Halloween event series starts Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
The Ghouls and Glow series will take place Oct. 8-10 and 15-30.
Family with Spider Web sm.jpeg
trick-or-treating at Zoo sm.jpeg
GhoulsAndGlow Cake sm.jpeg
GhoulsNGlow_logo sm.jpeg
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 17:34:50-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween options, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be holding a series of “fun and not-so-frightening” events starting Friday.

The Ghouls and Glow events will be taking place October 8 – 10 and 15 – 30, 2021 and offers Halloween fun for the whole family.

Map of attractions:

Ghouls and Glow facts sheet provided by the zoo:


    Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

    Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Weather Blog.jpg

    Weather

    3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018