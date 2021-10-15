Watch
Henry Doorly Zoo announces toad repatriation milestone for species once declared extinct in the wild

Species declared extinct in the wild in 1991
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Western boreal toad repatriation
Posted at 3:53 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 16:53:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, its Amphibian Conservation Area staff celebrated a repatriation effort milestone with the release of its 100,000 Western boreal toad into the wild. The species was declared extinct in the wild in 1991.

In September and August, the zoo sent 3,847 Western boreal toads at various levels of development to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for release in the Paunsaugunt Plateau area near Bryce Canyon National Park.

The zoo said this was the first time it has participated in a reintroduction effort for the species since it signed on to help in 1995. The toads sent in August and September were the zoo’s largest contribution to the program to date.

The zoo spawned its first Western boreal toads with 30 in August of 2020.

More about the project from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium:

