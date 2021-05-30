Henry Doorly Zoo nearing return to normal operations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - If the Henry Doorly Zoo is on your list of activities this weekend, you may notice things are starting to look like they did before the pandemic.

The Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails, along with the zoo's rides, are now open.

During the height of the pandemic, many of these contact attractions were closed.

The Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds will also be opening once the weather warms up.

“We're back almost to the zoo you remember back from a year and a half ago,” said zoo President & CEO Dennis Pate.

The Memorial Day weekend usually is a very busy time for the zoo.

As of Saturday, the zoo has opened the Hawkins Giraffe Encounter and Meadowlark Theater.

The zoo encourages you to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated.

