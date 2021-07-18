Watch
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one-millionth visitor of 2021

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium celebrated a milestone on Sunday by welcoming its one-millionth visitor of 2021.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 15:30:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium celebrated a milestone on Sunday by welcoming its one-millionth visitor of 2021.

The zoo said the one-millionth visitor of the year was a woman named Jenny Atkinson who was visiting with her family from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Atkinson came through the gates at 10:35 a.m. Sunday. Atkinson and her family were greeted by a "tunnel" of zoo staff and the zoo's animal ambassadors.

The family also received a zoo membership, a gift basket, tickets for rides, Lozier Giant Screen Theater tickets, and a golf cart tour with a giraffe encounter.

A zoo spokesperson said the facility did not reach one million visitors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but typically welcomes its one-millionth visitor each year in mid-July.

"The zoo is on pace for a normal year and that makes us all very happy after COVID and 2020," a zoo spokesperson said.

