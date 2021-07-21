Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to speak in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Historian, filmmaker, PBS host and Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will be the featured speaker at the Governor's Lecture in the Humanities in October at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The event is presented by Humanities Nebraska (HN) with Union Pacific and the University of Nebraska co-sponsoring.

“We are so pleased to bring Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Nebraska this fall,” said HN executive director Chris Sommerich. “We are also excited to change up the format this year, to less of a lecture and more of a combination of interview and conversation. The Q&A portion of this event has always been an audience favorite, and Professor Gates is superb at this kind of interaction. He will also share some clips from ‘Finding Your Roots’ and discuss how exploring our personal ancestry connects us with our broader history and with each other.”

'Finding Your Roots' is Gates' genealogy and genetics series which is now in its seventh season on PBS.

Additionally, Gates is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker who has produced more than twenty documentary films.

Gates is also the author of recent books “Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow,” and “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song.”

The lecture will take place Tuesday, October 12.

For more information on the event, visit the HN website or call 402-474-2131.

