Henry Monsky's grandson carries on family legacy at Boys Town

BOYS TOWN, Neb. — Henry Monsky's grandson shares a name with his grandfather.

This Henry is one of the newest tour guides at the Boys Town Hall of History. His grandfather's donation to Father Edward Flanagan in December 1917 led a lot to this. That connection brought him to Boys Town to help out.

"I had retired in November of last year," Henry Monsky, the grandson said. "I started getting bored. There's only so much golf you can play. So, I decided I wanted to get a part-time job. I got on to the Boys Town website to see what was happening here."

But it's what happened more than a 100 years ago that Henry really wants to share.

His grandfather, a Jewish attorney, met Father Flanagan who was trying to open a home for boys.

He handed over $90 so Father Flanagan could open his first home in downtown Omaha.

Of course, it's grown tremendously since then.

"I'm enjoying the fact that I'm participating in something my grandfather started back then. That means a lot to me," Monsky said.

This is all new for Henry. In fact, he had never been inside the museum before.

"I spent a couple days on my own walking through and getting familiar with everything. It's amazing how much history is here," he said.

Thomas Lynch, the director of community programs at Boys Town Nebraska knew Henry would be a perfect fit.

"We were looking for new guides and Mr. Henry Monsky applied. We thought, 'Oh! We know that name,'" Lynch said.

Henry never got to meet his grandfather, but promises to carry on his legacy.

"The stories my father would tell me were just incredible. I always kept him close to my heart. Now that I'm here, I'm enjoying it even more," Monsky said.

Henry will give tours five days a week. The Hall of History is open seven days a week from 10 a.m-4:30 p.m.

