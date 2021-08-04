Herbster campaign carries on despite some setbacks; Kellyanne Conway joins him in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster spoke with a small group of voters in Omaha about his plans for the state of Nebraska and his ongoing campaign. The team continues to present an optimistic attitude despite some recent bumps in the road.

With just about 15 months left before election day, Herbster finds himself without a running mate. He says there are no hard feelings about Theresa Thibodeau stepping down last week, but they’re still looking for her replacement.

“I know that there’s an individual out there that’s the right person, the right individual, but we’re going to take our time and interview people and find out what we think is the best," Herbster said.

Along with topics like critical race theory and border security, Herbster continues to campaign on property taxes — something he believes is driving people and businesses away from Nebraska.

3 News Now Investigators recently revealed that the businessman failed to pay his own property taxes on time nearly 600 times since the mid-90s.

Herbster continues to tell potential supporters this was because his businesses were struggling and he chose to instead pay his employees, though records show he continued to donate millions to political candidates during that time.

With more candidates eyeing the campaign trail, including former Governor Dave Heineman, Herbster maintains that he offers an outsider's perspective for voters.

“My focus is, what I know that I’ll be able to bring this state as someone who's never ran for political office, never been a politician in any way and someone who doesn’t have any desire to do anything else except be governor of the State of Nebraska," Herbster said.

His senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says right now, the candidate needs to be reaching out to voters to share that message.

“Go where the people are," Conway said. "I’m happy when I see his schedule, and he’s all over the state really pressing the flesh, looking people in the eye saying, 'What matters to you?'”

