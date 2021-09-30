Herbster cuts ties with senior campaign advisor, Corey Lewandowski amid sexual harassment allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster has asked senior campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski to "step back" after being accused of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas fundraiser.

Lewandowski was also a campaign manager for former president Donald Trump.

See a statement from Herbster below.

"I have known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 when I was an early and steadfast supporter of Donald J. Trump for President. Most recently, Corey has been one of my senior campaign advisors as I run for governor of the state of Nebraska. I've asked Corey to step back from this role. Corey and his family will remain in my prayers."

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has also cut ties with Lewandowski despite being a key to the governor's political rise over the last year, joining Noem at political events across the country.

Lewandowski was removed on Wednesday from his role running a Trump-supporting super PAC after the longtime adviser and cheerleader of the former president was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.

And it appears Herbster's Twitter account has deleted Lewandowski's endorsement, pic.twitter.com/DHeZqtwME9 — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 30, 2021

